‘WTF With Marc Maron’ to End After 16 Years This Fall

Marc Maron and his producing partner Brendan McDonald have decided to end their “WTF” podcast later this fall after 16 years.

“Sixteen years we’ve been doing this and we’ve decided that we had a great run. Now, basically, it’s time, folks. It’s time. ‘WTF’ is coming to an end. It’s our decision. We’ll have our final episode sometime in the fall,” Maron said in Monday’s episode featuring John Mulaney.

“It really comes down to the fact that we’ve put up a new show every Monday and Thursday for almost 16 years and we’re tired. We’re burnt out. And we are utterly satisfied with the work we’ve done,” he continued. “This doesn’t mean I’m never going to do something like this again. Doesn’t mean I’ll never have talks like I do here, or some kind of podcast at some point in time. But for now, we’re just wrapping things up. It’s OK. It’s OK to end things. It’s OK to try to start some other chapter in your life.”

Maron and McDonald began their podcast in 2009 from the “Glow” star’s garage and it has remained a two-man job ever since. They were also the first people to win a Governors Award from the Podcast Academy for Excellence in Audio at The Ambies back in 2021.

“WTF” boasts 1.1 billion impressions across 1,645 episodes, in addition to over 300 subscriber-only bonus episodes.

“It’s nice to be able to end things on our terms. We’ve always had that power to do that and that’s what we’re going to do. We started the show on our terms, we grew it on our terms, and we’ll end it on our terms,” Maron further noted.

Deadline was first to report the news.



