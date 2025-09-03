First ‘Wuthering Heights’ Trailer Teases Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Love Story

The first trailer for “Wuthering Heights,” starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, has finally dropped.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, the adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel about love, warring social classes and revenge has been hotly anticipated. The trailer shows Robbie’s Cathy fantasizing about Elordi’s Heathcliff. Naturally, the pair’s seduction and love story is set to Charli xcx’s “Everything is romantic.”

Alongside Robbie and Elordi, the film also stars Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton. “Adolescence” breakout star Owen Cooper also appears, playing a younger version of Elordi’s Heathcliff.

Plus, the movie releases on Feb. 14, 2026, likely making it the destination Valentine’s Day film of the year.

Drive me mad. “Wuthering Heights” comes to theaters Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.com/n4UNA1nKmh — WutheringHeightsMovie (@wuthering_hts) September 3, 2025

Fennell’s previous films – “Saltburn” and “Promising Young Women” – along with Robbie’s attachment sparked a heavy bidding war on the film. Warner Bros. won out with their $80 million bid, hoping that another team-up with Robbie following their success with “Barbie” would bring another win.

“From the moment we were introduced to Emerald’s vision for the film, and with an incredible cast led by Margot and Jacob, we were instantly committed to forging a partnership with this team to ensure the movie was brought to theaters around the world,” Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement last year.

“Wuthering Heights” hits theaters on Feb. 13, 2026.