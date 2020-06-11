WWE Consolidates ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ Creative Teams

WWE has consolidated its “Raw” and “SmackDown” writing teams into one group, which will be led by Bruce Prichard, the company said on Thursday.
Paul Heyman, the former executive director of “Monday Night Raw” in addition to his on-screen role as Brock Lesnar’s manager, will “concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer,” the company said.
“In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer,” WWE said in a statement.
Heyman was named executive director of “Raw” last June, overseeing creative development on the weekly program and reporting directly to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Prichard took the reins on “SmackDown” in October, once former WCW boss Eric Bischoff was ousted after just four months in the position.
The shift comes at a time when WWE is still weathering the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with the company announcing a round of staff furloughs and executive pay cuts in April. The company also said it would defer spending on its new headquarters for at least six months for an estimated savings of around $4 million per month.
Every WWE Champion Ever, Ranked by Number of Reigns (Photos)
From Buddy Rogers to Drew McIntyre, here are all the guys from the old WWWF and WWF days — and beyond
Pro-wrestling championship belts change hands (or waists) like grapplers change ring gear these days, though it wasn't always that way. The current WWE Champion is Drew McIntyre, who won professional wrestling's top title at WrestleMania 36.
We'll see how long the Scottish Psychopath can hold the gold.
Scroll through our gallery to see every WWE Champion ever, ranked by their number(s) of title wins. Remember: this is a list of those who won the WWWF Championship, the WWF Championship or the WWE Championship. So don't come after us, Universal Champions, et al.
