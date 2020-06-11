WWE Consolidates ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ Creative Teams

WWE has consolidated its “Raw” and “SmackDown” writing teams into one group, which will be led by Bruce Prichard, the company said on Thursday.

Paul Heyman, the former executive director of “Monday Night Raw” in addition to his on-screen role as Brock Lesnar’s manager, will “concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer,” the company said.

“In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer,” WWE said in a statement.

Also Read: NXT Champion Adam Cole Has the Best Story About His First WWE Gig (Video)

Heyman was named executive director of “Raw” last June, overseeing creative development on the weekly program and reporting directly to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Prichard took the reins on “SmackDown” in October, once former WCW boss Eric Bischoff was ousted after just four months in the position.

The shift comes at a time when WWE is still weathering the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with the company announcing a round of staff furloughs and executive pay cuts in April. The company also said it would defer spending on its new headquarters for at least six months for an estimated savings of around $4 million per month.