‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 4 Finally Gets Premiere Date at Syfy – Watch the Trailer (Video)

“Wynonna Earp” will finally return to Syfy for Season 4 next month, the network announced Friday.

The series will return with the first six episodes of its new season starting Sunday, July 26, with the midseason finale airing Sunday, August 30. The series was among those forced to shut down production due to COVID-19, with the production on the back half of the season slated to resume in Calgary later this summer.

In addition to announcing the premiere date, Syfy also released a new trailer for the season (above) and announced that the show will join the [email protected] lineup next month. The “Wynonna Earp” panel is expected to include special appearances by Emily Andras, Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Varun Saranga.

Here’s Syfy’s description of the new season:

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday…

Season 4 of “Wynonna Earp” has been a long time coming; the fan-favorite series last aired new episodes in 2018. After a prolonged delay caused by funding issues with the show’s producers, IDW Entertainment, and a vocal online fan campaign, Syfy announced last year that the show would finally return in 2020.

Syfy had previously picked up the cult favorite series through Season 5, though production was later delayed because IDW said it was losing money on the show. Cineflix Studios signed on to co-produce the series last year, allowing production to move forward.

“Wynonna Earp” is executive produced by SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox, in addition to Cineflix’s Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock, and Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.