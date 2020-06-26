‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 4 Finally Gets Premiere Date at Syfy – Watch the Trailer (Video)

Series returns Sunday, July 26

| June 26, 2020 @ 12:42 PM Last Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 12:53 PM

“Wynonna Earp” will finally return to Syfy for Season 4 next month, the network announced Friday.

The series will return with the first six episodes of its new season starting Sunday, July 26, with the midseason finale airing Sunday, August 30. The series was among those forced to shut down production due to COVID-19, with the production on the back half of the season slated to resume in Calgary later this summer.

In addition to announcing the premiere date, Syfy also released a new trailer for the season (above) and announced that the show will join the [email protected] lineup next month. The “Wynonna Earp” panel is expected to include special appearances by Emily Andras, Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Varun Saranga.

Also Read: Gay Pride Month: The TV Shows, Movies and Streaming Events to Check Out

Here’s Syfy’s description of the new season:

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday…

Season 4 of “Wynonna Earp” has been a long time coming; the fan-favorite series last aired new episodes in 2018. After a prolonged delay caused by funding issues with the show’s producers, IDW Entertainment, and a vocal online fan campaign, Syfy announced last year that the show would finally return in 2020.

Syfy had previously picked up the cult favorite series through Season 5, though production was later delayed because IDW said it was losing money on the show. Cineflix Studios signed on to co-produce the series last year, allowing production to move forward.

“Wynonna Earp” is executive produced by SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox, in addition to Cineflix’s Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock, and Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Room 104 HBO
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Coroner The CW
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 59

Here’s when 58 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE