X Cuts 4 Employees Tracking Election Disinformation From Europe (Report)

X has axed four team members who were tracking election disinformation from an office in Ireland, including the team’s leader, The Information reported Wednesday, citing three employees it did not identify.

Late last week X executives told the team, based in Dublin, that “having elections integrity employees based in Europe wasn’t necessary,” according to the report. The elections-integrity team had about two dozen employees before Elon Musk bought the platform last year, and is now down to less than half of that, with most now in North America.

Notably, on Wednesday, the Financial Times quoted Linda Yaccarino saying that X was expanding its safety and election teams globally. The cuts have raised concerns among regulators calling on the platform to comply with rules on censoring lies about elections.

Aaron Rodericks, the team leader in the platform’s Dublin office, has previously expressed his frustration with the network on LinkedIn, according to The Information. He wrote last month: “If you have a passion for protecting the integrity of elections and civic events, X is certainly at the center of the conversation” with more than 70 elections coming up worldwide.

Since purchasing Twitter last year, Musk has rebranded as X and cut more than 80 percent of its staff. X did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest cuts.