‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ Promises Shootouts and Cartel Busts in First Trailer | Video

Luke Grimes will reprise his role as Kayce Dutton in the upcoming CBS drama

Luke Grimes in "Y: Marshals" (Photo Credit: CBS)

Luke Grimes is back as Kayce Dutton in the first trailer for “Y: Marshals,” the upcoming spinoff series set after the events of “Yellowstone.”

“I fought every day to get out from under the weight of Yellowstone,” Kayce says in the trailer. “I’ve lost my teammate, my parents, even my brothers. I know that sometimes good men have to do bad things.”

The trailer then goes on to show Kayce teaming up with a group of U.S. Marshals. Outfitted in guns and tactical armor, the video then jumps between dramatic shots of the team exiting a helicopter, firing in a shootout, trying to hold back a restless mob and fighting with the cartel. Watch the trailer below.

