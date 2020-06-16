Hear Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan and More Read Kids Stories for New Yahoo Podcast (Exclusive Audio)

Russell Brand and Jeff Daniels also join in “STOR14S” to raise funds for coronavirus relief in Africa

| June 16, 2020 @ 7:00 AM

Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan, Russell Brand and Zoe Saldana are reading children’s stories for a good cause — to raising money for coronavirus relief in Africa.

The stars are part of Yahoo’s new podcast “STOR14S,” which launches Thursday in partnership with the GEANCO Foundation “to take families on an adventure that transports them out of their homes to exciting, new places,” the company said.

New episodes will premiere every Monday on Thursday on all traditional podcast platforms as well as the Yahoo Life and Yahoo Style UK pages. The foundation is donating gloves, face masks, soap, sanitizer and disinfectant to hospitals and maternity centers in Nigeria, and training maternity nurses and traditional birth attendants to prevent the spread of the virus in maternity clinics, while also donating tablets preloaded with hundreds of books to children quarantined in their villages.

Starting Thursday and going through August, celebrities and influencers will read kids’ stories chosen through a Yahoo writing competition for the public that was held throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

Cumberbatch will kick off the episodes, reading “Jack’s Dream.” David Oyelowo is next with “The Emperor’s Daughter,” followed by Jeff Daniels with “Mr. Oviarty’s Mysterious Booksthop” and Megalyn Echikunwoke with “The Diary of Primerose Goldie Gold.”

In July, Aldis Hodge will read “The Sunshine Cake” and Brand will read “Aargh! There’s a Monster in My School!” Then, Chiwetel Ejiofor will perform “Matty Hides in Midgeton,” Rachel Brosnahan will take on “The Dog That Would Be a Prince,” Edi Gathegi will do “Flying Colours,” and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith will do “Polly Tumpkin’s Pumpkin.” After those, Thandie Newton is next with “Magic Squirrels,” followed by Sam Adegoke with “Being Mean” and Saldana with “The Runaways.”

The single August episode will be Lonnie Chavis performing “Dragons Like Shiny Things.”

“Focusing on our mental health has never been more urgent, and we hope ‘STOR14S’ will inspire families during this very difficult time,” said Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan in a statement. “We are committed to continue to use our platform to drive change, bring stories that should be told to life and amplify awareness for voices and organizations like GEANCO, and their efforts that are making a true difference in people’s lives.”

Check out the exclusive audio trailer above.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
1 of 60

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE