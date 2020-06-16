Hear Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan and More Read Kids Stories for New Yahoo Podcast (Exclusive Audio)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan, Russell Brand and Zoe Saldana are reading children’s stories for a good cause — to raising money for coronavirus relief in Africa.

The stars are part of Yahoo’s new podcast “STOR14S,” which launches Thursday in partnership with the GEANCO Foundation “to take families on an adventure that transports them out of their homes to exciting, new places,” the company said.

New episodes will premiere every Monday on Thursday on all traditional podcast platforms as well as the Yahoo Life and Yahoo Style UK pages. The foundation is donating gloves, face masks, soap, sanitizer and disinfectant to hospitals and maternity centers in Nigeria, and training maternity nurses and traditional birth attendants to prevent the spread of the virus in maternity clinics, while also donating tablets preloaded with hundreds of books to children quarantined in their villages.

Starting Thursday and going through August, celebrities and influencers will read kids’ stories chosen through a Yahoo writing competition for the public that was held throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

Cumberbatch will kick off the episodes, reading “Jack’s Dream.” David Oyelowo is next with “The Emperor’s Daughter,” followed by Jeff Daniels with “Mr. Oviarty’s Mysterious Booksthop” and Megalyn Echikunwoke with “The Diary of Primerose Goldie Gold.”

In July, Aldis Hodge will read “The Sunshine Cake” and Brand will read “Aargh! There’s a Monster in My School!” Then, Chiwetel Ejiofor will perform “Matty Hides in Midgeton,” Rachel Brosnahan will take on “The Dog That Would Be a Prince,” Edi Gathegi will do “Flying Colours,” and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith will do “Polly Tumpkin’s Pumpkin.” After those, Thandie Newton is next with “Magic Squirrels,” followed by Sam Adegoke with “Being Mean” and Saldana with “The Runaways.”

The single August episode will be Lonnie Chavis performing “Dragons Like Shiny Things.”

“Focusing on our mental health has never been more urgent, and we hope ‘STOR14S’ will inspire families during this very difficult time,” said Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan in a statement. “We are committed to continue to use our platform to drive change, bring stories that should be told to life and amplify awareness for voices and organizations like GEANCO, and their efforts that are making a true difference in people’s lives.”

Check out the exclusive audio trailer above.