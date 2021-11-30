Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the actor known for “Candyman” and the upcoming “The Matrix: Resurrections,” has launched a new production company and has set a creative partnership with Netflix.

Abdul-Mateen II’s company will be called House Eleven10, named after his childhood house in which he grew up as the youngest of six siblings. His deal with Netflix will have him starring in and producing films via the new banner.

House Eleven10 is being described as a home for different narrative universes where the actor’s youth will live on and with a focus on stories of both the magic and humanity within those universes and extraordinary stories about ordinary people. And the projects will be made in the spirit of play and freedom for which he learned in that house.

“I am so proud of the vision of House Eleven10 and couldn’t be more excited about Netflix’s shared passion for the ideas we’d like to put into the world. I want our films and shows to be soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character. We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes, and across all genres. Lastly, House Eleven10 seeks to showcase the talent of traditionally underrepresented or overlooked communities within the industry by including diverse filmmakers, writers, and staff throughout our projects,” Abdul-Mateen II said.

“Yahya is an incredibly bright talent and we’re privileged to have been there from the start with his career from ‘The Get Down’ to more recently ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’ We’re excited to continue to collaborate creatively with him through House Eleven10,” said Tendo Nagenda, Vice President of Original Film.

Abdul-Mateen II’s first career role came in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Get Down” for Netflix, and he also appeared in “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Black Mirror” and “First Match.”

Most recently he starred in “Candyman,” and he’ll next star in “The Matrix: Resurrections,” Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” and “Aquaman 2.” He also recently exited the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa,” and he has several projects for which he’s an executive producer, including Dwayne Johnson’s “Emergency Contact” and “Scent of Burnt Flowers” from Blitz Bazawule, the latter of which is also a House Eleven10 project.

Abdul-Mateen II is represented by WME, M88 and Ziffren Brittenham.