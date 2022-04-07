Yankees Friday Night Baseball to Stream Live on Prime Video

The New York Yankees have found a streaming home for the 2022 season. Amazon Prime Video will host the team’s Friday night baseball games.

In all, 21 games will go to the streamer, including 19 Friday night games. The other two are Tuesday matchups, the first between the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 16 and the second with the New York Mets on Aug. 23.

The partnership kicks off for the team’s April 22 game, when they will host the Cleveland Guardians.

Yankees games on Prime Video will also feature Amazon’s X-Ray technology, which allows viewers to access live in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play information.

The Yankees games will be available live at no additional cost to Prime subscribers in the team’s home footprint of New York state, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania. Everywhere else, live games will only be accessible to MLB.TV subscribers.

Games will be available for replay on Prime Video for 48 hours following their conclusion.

Prime Video Yankees game broadcasts will include play-by-play announcer Michael Kay, analysts David Cone, Paul O’Neill, Carlos Beltran, John Flaherty and Cameron Maybin, and clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits, who will also host pregame shows.