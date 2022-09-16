Yara Shahidi is getting to know her celebrity peers better in her upcoming Facebook Watch series, “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off.”

In a trailer released Friday, the “grown-ish” star spends time exploring her friends’ hobbies outside of the entertainment sphere — whether that be cooking, horseback riding, soccer, fashion, etc. Along the way, her goal is to learn something “totally new” about them.

The episodes will feature celebrity guests including Khaby Lame in his first American sit-down interview, as well as Liza Koshy, Chloe Kim, Swae Lee, Elsa Majimbo, Amanda Seales, Alton Mason and Nas.

As Shahidi and her peers sit down for these conversations, she’ll start by asking one question: “What is the one question that no one ever asks, that you wish they would?”

From the looks of the trailer, the question will yield answers ranging from heartfelt and emotional to fun-filled and adventurous. You can watch the rest of the trailer here.

“Much of our world and work as a family has been inspired by the intimate conversation we’ve had with the incredible people we’re surrounded by,” Shahidi said in a statement Friday. “For years, we at 7th Sun have wanted to open the door wide open and share with my peers how moving it is to hear some of my favorite folks talk about THEIR favorite things.”

Shahidi is executive producing alongside her mom, Keri Shahidi, and their 7th Sun production label. Also executive producing is Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“Yara Shahidi’s Day Off” debuts on Sept. 29. New episodes will drop weekly.