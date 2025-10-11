‘Yellowjackets’ to End With Season 4 at Paramount+

“Yellowjackets” will reach the end of its survival mystery with Season 4. The Paramount+ and Showtime drama series will conclude with the upcoming fourth season, with production on the final episodes set to begin in 2026. Season 4, like previous seasons, will be available to stream for Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

“After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of ‘Yellowjackets’ to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season,” showrunners and executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said in a statement shared to social media. “We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen.”

“Telling this emotional, wild and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life,” the statement continued. “Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it … delicious.”

Season 4 will likely follow the same rollout schedule with a linear debut Sundays on Showtime, according to an individual with knowledge. Conversations are also underway with Lyle and Nickerson to extend their partnership with Paramount beyond the show.

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” is the saga of a team of talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. “Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over,” a logline for the show reads.

The series was renewed for Season 4 in May after reporting 19% in viewership growth compared to its previous finale. The renewal came ahead of the merger of Paramount and Skydance, which brought new leadership to the streamer and network set on putting their stamp on its content slate.

“Yellowjackets” Season 3 Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins and Simone Kessell, with Elijah Wood in a recurring role. Hilary Swank guest starred, along with Joel McHale and Ashley Sutton.

The show is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also served as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television. It is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.