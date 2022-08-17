GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics on Wednesday named “Yellowjackets,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Heartstopper” as the best in entertainment for its 14th Dorian TV Awards.

Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” won Best TV Drama, while one of its stars, Melanie Lynskey, was honored for Best TV Performance. ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” nabbed Best TV Comedy, and Netflix’s “Heartstopper” nabbed Best LGBTQ TV Show.

Among the other honorees were “Euphoria” (Most Visually Striking TV Show), “Girls5eva” (Campiest TV Show) and “White Lotus” (Best TV Movie or Miniseries). Standout “White Lotus” cast member Jennifer Coolidge was a double winner, bagging Best Supporting TV Performance and GALECA’s Wilde Wit award.

GALECA gave a special tribute to Jerrod Carmichael, whom the group named LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer for his critically hailed “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” standup show (streamed on HBO Max). As GALECA Executive Director John Griffiths noted, “Rothaniel Jerrod Carmichael, raised in a low-income household in North Carolina, was just 26 when he helped convince NBC to put his own sitcom on the air back in 2015.” By coming out in “Rothaniel,” Griffiths said, “He did so with the sort of self-effacing wit, vulnerability and observational humor that would make his heroes Richard Pryor and George Carlin proud. Carmichael has no doubt helped a lot of people turn a page.”

GALECA is made up of 360 film, TV and pop culture critics and journalists in the United States, Canada, the U.K. and Australia. It sponsors the Dorian Awards, which, the group said in a statement, “honor the best in film and TV mainstream to queer+. The Dorians exist in part to remind bullies, bigots and LGBTQIA+ communities’ at-risk youth that the world loves the Q+ eye on entertainment.”

GALECA will announce the 14th Dorian Film Awards nominees in January. Below, the complete list of Dorian TV Award winners.

BEST TV DRAMA

Better Call Saul(AMC)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime) **

Severance (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)



BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC) **

Barry (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Hacks (HBO Max)

Heartstopper (Netflix) **

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)



BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO)**

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Elite (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix) **



BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

Better Things (FX)

The Other Two (HBO Max) **

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kit Connor, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)**

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (HBO)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)**

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Matthew Macfadyen Succession (HBO)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé, “Be Alive,” 94th Academy Awards (ABC)**

Kristin Chenoweth and cast, “Tribulation,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, “Don’t Give Up,” Somebody Somewhere(HBO)

Jean Smart, “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman,” Hacks (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong and cast, “Corn Puddin’,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham and cast, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)



BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)**

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (HBO)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)



BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

ZIWE (Showtime)**



BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Arcane (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)**

Q Force (Netflix)

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)

What If … ? (Disney+)

BEST REALITY SHOW

Legendary (HBO Max)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)**

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef: Houston (Bravo)

We’re Here (HBO)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW

Euphoria (HBO)**

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Loki (Disney+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Diana: The Musical (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

Girls5Eva (Peacock)**

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

WILDE WIT AWARD (To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Jerrod Carmichael

Jennifer Coolidge**

Bowen Yang

GALECA TV ICON AWARD (TIE)

Gillian Anderson

Christine Baranski **

Lynda Carter

Kim Cattrall

Cassandra Peterson**

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV TRAILBLAZER (For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity)

Jerrod Carmichael **

Margaret Cho

Russell T Davies

Kate McKinnon

Bowen Yang