‘Yellowjackets’ Co-Creator Received Death Threats Over Season 2 Finale

This article contains spoilers for the “Storytelling” episode of “Yellowjackets”

“Yellowjackets” fans are a dedicated group, and the finale, which included the tragic death of a key character, made some so angry that they threatened to kill one of the show’s co-creators, Ashley Lyle.

“So, I know some people really enjoyed the #Yellowjackets finale… and some people… did not (is getting death threats a showrunner rite of passage? Because i can live without that one!) But I would love to take a moment to thank everyone who came on this ride with us,” Lyle tweeted on Friday.

She added, “If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worth while. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell.”

So, I know some people really enjoyed the #Yellowjackets finale… and some people… did not (is getting death threats a showrunner right of passage? Because i can live without that one!) But I would love to take a moment to thank everyone who came on this ride with us 💛🖤💛🖤 🧵 — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 27, 2023

Lyle’s partner and co-creator, Bart Nickerson, is not on Twitter, nor is co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco.

Director Karyn Kusama, who helmed the episode as well as the show’s pilot, told The Hollywood Reporter that the death of Juliette Lewis’ character Natalie had been in the works since the beginning.

“She was always meant to be a character who fulfilled a role that we’ve come to love in television, which is the transgressive, self-destructive, self-sabotaging… the shit-stirrer. The tension was always that we understood that people like to watch those characters, but the reality is that they literally or figuratively self-destruct,” Kusama said.

Lyle vowed that the show still l has plenty of stories to tell, including finally revealing the identity of “Pit Girl,” she added. “Will the fallout of redacted’s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls’ struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha!”

Season 2 of “Yellowjackets” is currently streaming on Showtime.