“Yellowjackets” has returned, and if you thought things couldn’t get any more wild on the Showtime drama series, prepare to be proven wrong. Season 2 continues the bifurcated storylines of the titular soccer team stranded after a plane crash in the 1990s, and the grown-up survivors dealing with their past trauma in present day.

New revelations, expanded mythology and new characters permeate the new season as the story barrels forward, with Shauna (Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nélisse), Taissa (Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown), Misty (Christina Ricci, Sammi Hanratty), Natalie (Juliette Lewis, Sophie Thatcher) all returning.

Elijah Wood joins the cast as Walter, a citizen detective, while Lauren Ambrose appears in Season 2 as the adult version of Van (played in the 1990s timeline by Liv Hewson) and Simone Kessell plays the adult version of Lottie (played in the ‘90s by Courtney Eaton).

The new season picks up pretty immediately after Season 1 left off, with the survivors dealing with a harsh winter and dwindling food supply back in 1996 while the present day versions of the characters find that their past continues to haunt them in significant ways. Oh yeah, Misty’s trying to find out where in the world Nat has gone.

So with “Yellowjackets” Season 2 here, you may be wondering when and how to watch new episodes. We’ve got everything you need to know below.

When Does “Yellowjackets” Season 2 Premiere?

The first episode of the new season premieres on March 24, 2023.

What Time Are New Episodes of “Yellowjackets” Streaming?

Each new episode of “Yellowjackets” Season 2 will be streaming on the Showtime Anytime streaming service on Fridays at 12:01am PT, so you’ll need to stay up late to watch ASAP or you can watch Friday morning.

When Are New Episodes on Showtime?

Each new episode of “Yellowjackets” will air on Showtime on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 is rolling out in a weekly format, with one new episodes debuting each week until the finale. Here’s the full schedule for the season:

Episode 1 – Streaming March 24, Airing March 26

Episode 2 – Streaming March 31, Airing April 2

Episode 3 – Streaming April 7, Airing April 9

Episode 4 – Streaming April 14, Airing April 16

Episode 5 – Streaming April 21, Airing April 23

Episode 6 – Streaming April 28, Airing April 30

Episode 7 – Streaming May 5, Airing May 7

Episode 8 (Finale) – Streaming May 12, Airing May 14

Who’s in the Cast of “Yellowjackets” Season 2?

The cast includes returning folks from Season 1 and a couple of new additions.