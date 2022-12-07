‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Showtime Sets Streaming, On-Air Premiere Dates (Video)

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 will premiere on Friday, March 24, on streaming for Showtime subscribers, the cabler announced on Thursday. It will then debut on-air on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



The highly addictive series received seven Emmy nominations, including nods for stars Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, as well as Best Drama and Casting. It averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in the cabler’s history.

The series, from co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, is about a high school girls’ soccer team battle to survive in the wild after a devastating plane crash, and how the survivors are still dealing with the tragedy — and the consequences of their own savage behavior — 25 years later.

The series co-stars Juliette Lewis as Tawny Cypress as the haunted adults in the contemporary storyline. Season 2 adds Lauren Ambrose as the 40-something Van and Simone Kessell as the mysterious Lottie. Elijah Wood will guest star in a season-long arc as a “Citizen Detective” who works with Ricci’s amateur sleuth.

The teen version of the characters are played by Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, and Kevin Alves, while Warren Kole costars as the husband of Lynskey’s character Shauna.

A teaser trailer released on Wednesday features the mysterious symbol found in the wilderness that has not yet been explained and foreshadows the dark winter to come for the shrinking band of survivors. No characters appear in the trailer, but Showtime also released a photo of the teen cast.

“Yellowjackets” is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. Karyn Kusama directed the pilot. Studio Entertainment One (eOne) produces for Showtime.

The series is currently in production in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.