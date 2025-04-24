‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Finale Scores 3 Million Global Viewers, Up 19% From Season 2

The latest season of “Yellowjackets” was the series’ most watched ever. The Showtime original, which was available to watch on Paramount+ With Showtime, now ranks as the second most-streamed global Showtime original ever behind “Dexter: Original Sin.”

Overall, viewership for this latest season was up 3% compared to previous seasons. It should be noted that this year is the first time “Yellowjackets” has released a new season on Paramount+ With Showtime, which was created in 2024. Previously, the drama was only available to stream on Showtime’s now-defunct platform.

Season 3’s finale of the survival thriller secured 3 million global cross-platform viewers during its first seven days of availability. That number marks a 19% increase compared to the overall viewership for Season 2’s finale as well as a 54% increase in the streaming audience for that episode. The finale for Season 3 currently ranks as the most-watched episode of “Yellowjackets” ever.

The series also saw gains on social media. Season 3 saw 115 million views across social media, a 114% increase compared to Season 2, as well as 10 million engagements, a 186% boost.

“‘Yellowjackets’ is a fiercely original, genre-bending phenomenon,” Chris McCarthy, co-CEO of Paramount Global and president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a Thursday statement, praising series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson as well as the cast. “Season 3 drove record numbers and was key to maintaining Paramount+’s ranking as a top three SVOD for original series’ minutes, proving the power of our differentiated strategy with fewer, bigger, breakthrough series.”

First released in 2021, “Yellowjackets” tells the story of a talented high school soccer team that gets stranded in the remote northern wilderness after a deadly plane crash. The drama unfolds across two timelines, showing how these young women (and a couple of men) were able to survive in the 1990s and how the desperate actions they took back then have impacted their adult lives. The Emmy-nominated drama stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins and Simone Kessell. Elijah Wood also stars in a recurring role alongside guest stars Hilary Swank, Joel McHale and Ashley Sutton.

“Yellowjackets” is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Other executive producers include Drew Comins of Creative Engine along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television.