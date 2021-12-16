‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed for Season 2 by Showtime

Showtime has renewed “Yellowjackets” for a second season.

The series, which stars Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress, debuted on Nov. 14. Showtime says the premiere episode has been seen by more than 4 million people.

The Season 1 finale is Jan. 16.

“’Yellowjackets’ has been an unadulterated sensation for Showtime,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime. “We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series, including several ‘Best of 2021’ lists, a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and snowballing viewership. Clearly there is a hunger for originality and audacity, and our incredible showrunners Ashley, Bart and Jonathan, along with their pitch-perfect cast, have delivered that and so much more. I can’t wait to see the surprises they have in store for us in Season 2.”

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne). Jonathan Lisco joins Lyle and Nickerson as executive producer and showrunning partner. Karyn Kusama executive produces and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine is also an EP.

“We are beyond grateful for the incredible support we’ve received for this show — both from Gary Levine, Jana Winograde, David Nevins, Amy Israel, Dave Binegar, and the rest of the fantastic Showtime team, and from our growing team of “Citizen Detectives” at home,” said Lyle, Nickerson and Lisco. “We can’t wait to continue telling this story with our amazing cast and crew. The saga continues!”

Per Showtime’s description, “Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, ‘Yellowjackets’ is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”