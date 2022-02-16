Actor Forrie J. Smith, who is nominated for a SAG Award along with the rest of the “Yellowstone” cast for Ensemble in a Television Drama, announced he will be skipping the Feb. 27 ceremony because he refuses to get a COVID vaccination.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” Smith began his video message. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated.”

The actor, who plays senior ranch hand Lloyd Pierce on the Paramount series, scoffed at mandates that include getting a booster shot and a negative test within 48 hours, and wearing a mask.

“I’m not vaccinated. I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid,” he said. “I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever.”

He concluded, “Thank y’all and enjoy watching the show anyway. Maybe next year we can get down on that red carpet.”

Reps at Paramount did not immediately reply to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Since July, studios have had the option to enforce vaccine mandates for cast and crew who work in the area of production sets where filming directly takes place. Studio sources tell TheWrap that decisions on which productions to enforce mandates have been based on a variety of factors, including COVID-19 infection rates in the area where the shoot is taking place and concerns by filmmakers or actors involved.

Pierce was a recurring character for the first two seasons of “Yellowstone” and became a regular in Season 3. Watch his video below.

Jeremy Fuster contributed to this report.