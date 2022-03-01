‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner to Host 4-Part Fox Nation Series Celebrating Yellowstone National Park

Kevin Costner is taking his love of Yellowstone National Park even further. The “Yellowstone” star has signed a deal with Fox Nation for a new limited series commemorating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park this year, Fox Nation president Jason Klarman announced Tuesday.

“Yellowstone: One-Fifty” is a four-part series, developed by Costner’s own Territory Films production company, along with Warm Springs Productions, that will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. Each episode will be one-hour long and focus on the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park.

“‘Yellowstone One-Fifty’ exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers,” Klarman said in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project.”

The announcement comes on the exact date of the national park’s 150th anniversary.

Costner will host and narrate each episode, which will be released consecutively on Fox Nation throughout its debut week. Rod Lake will executive produce alongside Marc Pierce.

The Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” in which Costner stars as the brooding John Dutton, operator of the Yellowstone/Dutton Ranch, is currently in its fourth season. In February, it was announced that the fifth season of the show will be split into two parts, the first beginning this summer.

Fox Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service.