‘Yellowstone’ Becomes First Series to Top List of Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About Since ‘Fallout’

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Yellowstone” rises to No. 1 during the week of its highly anticipated Season 5 Part 2 premiere. This is the first TV show to reach No. 1 since Amazon Studio’s “Fallout” in April, and Part 2 has generated more excitement than Season 5 Part 1 back in 2022.