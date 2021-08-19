‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Teaser Sees John Dutton Left for Dead (Video)

Paramount Network and ViacomCBS have set premiere dates for the new season of “Yellowstone” and for Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ dramas “1883” and “Mayor Kingstown.”

“Yellowstone,” Paramount Network’s hit series starring Kevin Costner, is set to return on Sunday, Nov. 7 with two back-to-back episodes. A teaser released Thursday (above) shows Costner’s John Dutton clinging to life in the wake of the shooting from the Season 3 finale.

Paramount Network will also preview Sheridan’s two Paramount+ dramas, the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” and the Jeremy Renner-led “Mayor of Kingstown.” “Kingstown” will debut on the streaming service on Nov. 14, followed on Dec. 19 by “1883,” starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Both will run on the cable channel (with a “Yellowstone” lead-in) on their respective premiere dates.

“Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 are perfect examples of the types of prestige dramas we are focused on bringing to Paramount+,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of ViacomCBS Streaming, said. “Taylor Sheridan is an exceptional talent and we are thrilled to be expanding his portfolio of series within the ViacomCBS family. With the special simulcast event of both series on Paramount Network, we will be further tapping into the scale and reach of ViacomCBS to bring audiences to Paramount+.”

“We are thrilled to present these shows as part of this newly established Taylor Sheridan universe that has grown and expanded beyond our greatest expectations,” David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said. “Taylor has proven time and time again his powerful ability to tell riveting stories that are rich with passion, drama and adventure and entertain audiences everywhere. Additionally, the fall is an incredible landscape for television, bringing in the strongest viewer availability. ViacomCBS has remained a phenomenal partner to us over the years and this showcases the network’s confidence in all of our shows.”