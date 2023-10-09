Yes, Gwyneth Paltrow Really Uses Her Oscar Trophy as a Doorstop (Video)

Actress and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow uses her Academy Award to prop open a gate in her home.

No, really.

In her “73 Questions” video with Vogue, Paltrow took cameraman and host Joe Sabia through her lush garden and sprawling grounds around her house, where he caught the Oscar trophy in action stopping a big outdoor gate.

The moment occurs three minutes into the video, which you can watch above, after Paltrow has revealed her favorite cuss word — “f–k ass” — and after she sang a few bars of her favorite Coldplay song — “Life is for Living” — at the request of Sabia.

“My doorstop,” Paltrow said enthusiastically after Sabia angled the camera to the ground. “It works perfectly.”

The actress-turned-entrepreneur won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role after she portrayed Viola de Lesseps in “Shakespeare in Love” at the age of 26. Paltrow said earlier this year that she had a bit of an identity crisis following the Academy Award win in 1999.

“If you win the biggest prize, like what are you supposed to do? And where are you supposed to go?” she told “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper. “It was hard the amount of attention that you receive on a night like that and the weeks following, it’s so disorienting. And frankly, really unhealthy. I was like, ‘This is crazy. I don’t know what to do, I don’t know which way is up.’ It was a lot. Not that I would give it back or anything, it was an amazing experience, but it kind of called a lot of things into question for me.”

Paltrow’s acceptance speech, during which she sobbed, was mocked by many. She explained that she was so emotional because her father, director Bruce Paltrow was sitting with her, and he was undergoing cancer treatment.

“I felt a real pivot on that night because I felt like up until that moment everybody was kind of rooting for me in a way. And then when I won, it was like too much, and I could feel a real turn,” she said.

Watch the rest of the video, in which Paltrow serves a signature cheese board, at the top of this post.