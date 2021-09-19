Yes, Rita Wilson Dropped a Jay-Z Lyric on the Emmys Red Carpet (Video)

Rita Wilson was among the early arrivals on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday night and, as expected, she slayed her red carpet look. It also gave her the perfect opportunity to drop a Jay-Z lyric on live television.

Wilson wore a sleek Tom Ford suit to the Emmys — one of the few women early on not wearing a dress. Stopping to chat with E! News’ red carpet host Karamo Brown, she was asked why she chose to go outside the fashion norm, to which she responded, “Because! I don’t drop Molly; I rock Tom Ford.”

No, that wasn’t just Rita Wilson being the insanely cool woman that she is. Jay-Z fans will recognize her words immediately as a lyric from his 2013 hit “Tom Ford.” Technically, Wilson was just a hair off on the lyric, as the actual words are “I don’t pop Molly,” not “I don’t drop Molly.”

Still, her intent was clear, and Karamo Brown promptly freaked out over getting the actress to rap — or at least, semi-rap — on live television. You can watch the moment in the video above.

Wilson attended the awards show as a presenter for the night, along with Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, LL COOL J, Dolly Parton, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Sadly, Wilson did not walk the carpet alongside her husband, Tom Hanks.

Obviously, last year’s show was anything but normal, thanks to the pandemic. This year, the Emmys are back live and in person in the Microsoft Theater, albeit with limited attendance. The official ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS, and it’ll be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. You can check out the full list of Emmy nominees here.