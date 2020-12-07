The latest actor to portray KFC founder Colonel Sanders is none other than Mario Lopez. But rather than a commercial, Lopez will star in a Lifetime movie called “A Recipe For Seduction” that mixes the Colonel’s secret herbs and spices with romance.

And yes, “A Recipe For Seduction” is a definitely real movie that exists, and there’s even a trailer to prove it. The 15-minute bite-sized film will debut on Lifetime on Sunday, December 13 at 12 p.m. ET/PT.

Lopez plays Colonel Harland Sanders in the film, who has a steamy (and savory?) love affair with a young heiress who must choose between her young chef with a dream of fried chicken glory and a wealthy, duplicitous suitor handpicked by her mother.

Also Read: 'Saved By the Bell' Revival Series Gets Thanksgiving Premiere on Peacock (Video)

“He has a secret recipe that’s going to change the world,” Lopez’s love interest says in the trailer. “We all have our secrets.”

“A Recipe For Seduction” is just one of Lifetime’s many movies in the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Christmas and holiday movie slate, and the short film will be available on Lifetime’s app and through VOD throughout the holiday season.

Mario Lopez also stars in another Lifetime original Christmas movie called “Feliz NaviDAD,” which will encore on Lifetime after the debut of “A Recipe For Seduction.”

KFC has done a lot of stunt casting for Colonel Sanders over the years, casting SNL alums like Darrell Hammond and Norm Macdonald to even casting Reba McEntire, Sean Astin or the actor who played “The Mountain” on “Game of Thrones.”

Check out the trailer for “A Recipe For Seduction” above.