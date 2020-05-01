‘You Cannot Kill David Arquette’ Wrestling Documentary Picked Up By Super LTD

Super LTD, the boutique division of the distributor Neon, has acquired the North American rights to “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” a documentary that follows the actor’s stint as a pro wrestler, it was announced Friday.

David Darg and Price James directed the film that was a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival. Within 24 hours of the festival being canceled in early March, Arquette actually hosted the premiere of the film in his California home surrounded by friends, family and a homemade wrestling ring.

Release plans for “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” will be announced at a later date.

Also Read: David Arquette Left Bloodied in Violent Wrestling Match (Video)

The directors followed Arquette over three years as he aimed to redeem himself as a pro-wrestler after initially becoming the most hated man in wrestling when he “won” a title as part of a marketing stunt for his film “Ready to Rumble.” Arquette entered the ring for real this time, and “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” tracks his grueling effort to compete.

The documentary also features interviews with his sisters Patricia and Rosanna Arquette, Courteney Cox and the iconic pro wrestler Ric Flair.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Super LTD as a partner for our film. They understand how to bring films to passionate audiences and there’s no more passionate audiences than wrestling,” the directors Darg and James said in a statement.

Also Read: Sundance 2020: Streamers Spent Big and Documentaries Are All the Rage

“I set out to make this film to stand up for myself, to rewrite the ending to my story, and find a place where I could be proud of my time in the ring. We couldn’t wish for a better company to share this love letter to the wrestling world,” Arquette said in a statement.

“You Cannot Kill David Arquette” is produced by Christina McLarty Arquette, Bryn Mooser, David Darg, Ross Levine, Stacey Souther. The XTR and One Last Run production is executive produced by Franklin and Gabby McLarty, Arquette, Justin Lacob, Kathryn Everett. The film is edited by Paul Rogers with a score by Matt Glass.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Super LTD with Eric Sloss of Cinetic, on behalf of the filmmakers.