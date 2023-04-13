‘You’ Season 4, Part 2 Tops Nielsen Streaming Charts for 2nd Straight Week

The second half of Season 4 of Netflix series “You,” which premiered all five episodes on March 9, topped the Nielsen streaming charts for the second week in a row.

According to Nielsen, it had back-to-back billion-minute weeks (1.4B last week and 1.2B this week), and its fourth week at over 1B minutes since the new season debuted in February. For the week of March 13 – 19, the Penn Badgley-led thriller edged out fellow Netflix series, “Shadow and Bone,” which took the #2 slot with the premiere of its second season on March 16.

In third place was “The Mandalorian”; The third episode of Season 3 saw viewers jump 25% vs. last week to put it 1.1B viewing minutes and #3 overall, with an audience that was 59% male.

Netflix dominated the streaming charts, placing six series in the Top 10: “Luther: The Fallen Son” at #4, “NCIS” (which is also on Paramount+) at #5, “Outer Banks” at #9 and “Cocomelon” in tenth place.

“The Last of Us,” which had its Season finale on March 13, clocked in at #6 with 817 million viewing minutes, giving star Pedro Pascal (who also headlines “The Mandalorian”) two slots on the chart.

Disney+ kids series “Bluey” was at #7 with 749 million viewing minutes and HBO Max’s “South Park” placed eighth with 741 million viewing minutes.

The Season 3 premiere of “Ted Lasso,” which debuted on AppeTV+ on March 15, brought in 539 viewing minutes across all 23 available episodes.

