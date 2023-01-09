Featuring a new whodunnit format, “You” Season 4 — which just released its first trailer — finds Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) entangled with a serial killer targeting the elite in London. In Part 1 of the Netflix thriller, which releases Feb. 9, Joe (under the alias of Professor Jonathan Moore) contends with a group of “privileged douchebags” as a he struggles to piece together what this “Eat the Rich Killer” wants from him.

The trailer also features a glimpse at a confrontation between the deranged stalker and last season’s love interest, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), who narrowly managed to escape Joe’s serial killing tendencies. In the two-minute clip, which you can view above, Joe attempts a path at redemption in order to prove to her that he’s a good person.

But, as expected, that seems to be short-lived, as Joe sets his sights on Charlotte Ritchie’s Kate, described as a naturally suspicious, independent and no-nonsense gallery owner. What ensues is a well-trodden path for Joe, in which a growing pile of bodies are sure to follow.

“New year, new country, new persona – and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past,” reads the tagline for the fourth installment. An official summary is as follows: “After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his ‘messy’ past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites.”

The Season 4 cast also features Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter, Adam James and “The White Lotus” Season 1 actor Lukas Gage.

Inspired by the novels of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, the series is developed by showrunner Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, who executive produce along with Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Sarah Schecter and Michael Foley. Warner Bros. Television is the production company.

“You” Season 4 Part 2 will be released a month later, on March 9.