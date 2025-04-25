‘You’ Season 5 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Final Season?

Penn Badgley is wrapping up his time as Joe Goldberg in “You” Season 5, which brings back a handful of familiar faces.

Charlotte Ritchie’s Kate Lockwood returns as Kate and Joe move to New York City, where Joe is forced to deal with Kate’s complex family — which includes Anna Camp acting as twins — before he meets a new love interest in Madeline Brewer’s Bronte.

Keep reading to see which “You” characters are back for the last season of the Netflix series.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Netflix

Penn Badgley returns to star as Joe Goldberg, who attempts to put his murderous past behind him when he moves back to New York City with his wife, Kate, and gains a mild amount of celebrity from Kate’s wealth and status.

Badgley is best known for starring as Dan Humphrey in “Gossip Girl,” and has also appeared in “Easy A,” “Margin Call,” “The Birthday Cake” and “Here Today.”

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood

Netflix

Charlotte Ritchie reprises her role as Kate Lockwood, Joe’s wife, who helped him bury his past sins as they moved from London to New York City. Kate’s got her own secrets to hide, making her relationship with some members of her family rather contentious.

Ritchie can be seen in “Wonka,” “Ghosts,” “Call the Midwife” and “Grantchester,” and recently appeared in “The Assessment.”

Madeline Brewer as Bronte

Netflix

Madeline Brewer plays Bronte, a young woman who Joe discovers poking around Mooney’s and hires as an employee at the bookstore. She becomes the next object of Joe’s affection — and obsession.

You might recognize Brewer as Janine Lindo in “The Handmaid’s Tale” or from her roles in “Hustlers,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Cam” and “Space Oddity.”

Anna Camp as Reagan and Maddie Lockwood

Netflix

Anna Camp stars as twin sisters Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe’s sisters-in-law, whom he must deal with as he moves to the city. Reagan, the more cut-throat of the twins, poses the bigger threat to both Kate in the board room, and, by extension, Joe.

Camp is best known for starring in the “Pitch Perfect” series as Aubrey, and can also be seen in “Hysteria!” “The Help,” “Nuked,” “Unexpected” and “Neo-Dome.”

Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood

Clifton Prescod/Netflix

Griffin Matthews plays Teddy Lockwood, Joe’s brother-in-law, and the most disrespected Lockwood child, who tries his best to stay out of all of the drama.

Matthews has been featured in “The Flight Attendant,” “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “Genius” and “Dear White People.”

Pete Ploszek as Harrison

Netflix

Pete Ploszek plays Harrison, Joe’s other brother-in-law, who also has some secrets of his own.

You might recognize Ploszek from “Captain Marvel,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” or “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Frankie DeMaio as Henry Goldberg

Netflix

Frankie DeMaio plays Henry Goldberg, Joe’s son who has successfully transitioned into living with Joe and Kate, but is, at times, woken up to the cruel reality of his situation by others around him.

The child actor has only been featured in “You” thus far.

Michael Dempsey as Buffalo Bob Cain

Another member of the Lockwood family crew, Buffalo Bob is Kate’s adoring but business-first uncle.

Michael Dempsey’s previous credits include “Barry,” “Cam,” “Mayans M.C.” and “Criminal Minds.”

Tom Francis as Clayton

Clayton is a bit of a scumbaggy dude that Bronte hangs around with, and he’s got secrets of his own.

“You” is Tom Francis’ television debut.

Natasha Denham as Dominique

Netflix

Dominique is Bronte’s friend.

You might have seen Natasha Denham before in “The Girls on the Bus,” “Mayans M.C.” or “Cupid for Christmas.”

b as Phoenix

Netflix

Phoenix is another one of Bronte’s friends.

b has appeared on “Elsbeth,” “Command Z,” the “Let the Right One In” tv series and “WeCrashed.”

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne

Netflix

Tati Gabrielle returns as Marienne Bellamy, the librarian Joe met in Madre Linda who he followed to London and kept in his cage there during Season 4. She returns alongside Nadia to seek revenge.

Gabrielle can be seen in “Uncharted,” “Kaleidoscope,” “The 100,” “The Last of Us” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia Farran

Netflix

Amy-Leigh Hickman returns as Nadia Farran, Joe’s student in London who he framed for killing Edward in Season 4. She also returns in Season 5 to seek revenge on Joe.

Hickman has also appeared in “Safe,” “Our Girl” and “Ackley Bridge.”

Elizabeth Lail as Guinevere Beck

Netflix

While Joe killed Beck in Season 1, Elizabeth Lail returns as Guinevere Beck in Season 5 as her memory is remembered by those close to her.

Lail recently appeared in “Five Nights at Freddy’s” and can also be seen in “Countdown,” “Once Upon a Time” and the “Gossip Girl” reboot.

Nava Mau as Detective Marquez

Netflix

“Baby Reindeer” breakout Nava Mau plays Detective Marquez. Mau’s previous credits also include “Generation.”

Heidi Gardener as Kim Kramer

Netflix

“SNL” and “Shrinking Star” Heidi Gardner is best known for her comedic work, but she plays it straight in “You” as a viral reporter, Kim Kramer.

You might have also seen Gardner in “Hustle,” “Life of the Party” or “Otherhood.”