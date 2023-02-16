‘Young & the Restless’ Favorite Michael Damian to Return for Soap’s 50th Anniversary

“The Young and The Restless” welcomes back an All-Star lineup of past cast members for the CBS soap’s 50th anniversary, the network said Thursday.

Beginning in mid-March, Genoa City will see the return of Michael Damian as rock star Danny Romalotti; Patty Weaver as his sister, Gina Roma, and Barbara Crampton as celebrity journalist Leanna Love; Tricia Cast as reformed bad girl Nina Webster; and Veronica Redd as the Abbott family’s surrogate mom, Mamie Johnson.

Damian made his Y&R debut in 1980 and left the show in 1998. He reprised his signature role from 2002-2004, 2008, and 2012-2013 and again in December 2022. The director, writer, and producer’s latest movie was the Lindsay Lohan Netflix holiday romcom “Falling for Christmas.” He reteams with Lohan on the upcoming “Irish Wish,” also for Netflix.

Weaver starred on the soap from 1982 to 2009. Prior to that, she played Trish Clayton on “Days of our Lives” from 1976-1982.

Crampton debuted on the soap in 1987 and had several successful tenures on the show, most recently in 2007. She’s also a beloved horror icon, starring in films including ’80s genre films”Chopping Mall,” “From Beyond,” “Re-Animator” and the more recent “Jakob’s Wife” and “We Are Still Here.” She has received five Lifetime Achievement awards at festivals around the world for her contributions to the genre.



Cast first appeared as Nina Webster in 1986 and left the show full-time in 2001. In 1994, she won a Daytime Emmy or Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. Tricia is also known for her roles on series “Bad News Bears” and “It’s Your Move.”



Redd played Mamie Johnson from 1990 to 1995 and again from 1999 to 2004. She made her TV debut in “The Jeffersons,” as Edith “Edie” Stokes, George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley)’s old Navy buddy and former best friend who was now a woman.

CBS’ longest-running scripted series hits its 50th anniversary on March 26.

“The Young and The Restless” is broadcast on weekdays (12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT) on CBS. It’s produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television.