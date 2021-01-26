‘Young Rock’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Is Running for President in 2032, Apparently (Video)

NBC released the full-length trailer for “Young Rock” on Tuesday, giving a glimpse of the pro-wrestler-turned-Hollywood star’s journey from young kid growing up in Hawaii to getting his start in professional athletics.

The trailer also reveals the “How I Met Your Mother”-esque framing device for the show, which has Dwayne Johnson playing himself as a presidential candidate in 2032, recalling his early life history.

“To understand me,” Johnson says in the clip, “you gotta understand where I came from.”

The series, which hails from “Fresh off the Boat” creator Nahnatchka Khan, focuses on three different chapters of Johnson’s life, from growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami.

Adrian Groulx plays the 10-year-old version of The Rock, with Bradley Constant playing him at 15 and Uli Latukefu playing him at 18-20. Johnson is also set to appear in every episode of the first season, joined by Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui.

Khan and Johnson executive produce alongside Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.