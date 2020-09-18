Go Pro Today

‘Your Name’ Live-Action Adaptation Taps ‘Minari’ Director Lee Isaac Chung

Paramount and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot are producing the new take on Makoto Shinkai’s 2016 animated film

| September 18, 2020 @ 11:33 AM
Lee Isaac Chung Your Name

Getty Images/Toho

“Minari” director Lee Isaac Chung will direct the live-action adaptation of the Japanese animated film “Your Name” that’s in the works from Paramount, Toho and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, the companies announced Friday.

Chung will direct a reimagined take on the 2016 romance and fantasy anime “Your Name” from director Makoto Shinkai, which was a box office smash in Japan and has rocketed up the IMDb Top 250 list.

Chung will also rewrite “Your Name,” the most recent draft of which comes from Emily V. Gordon (“The Big Sick”). The script was originally written by “Arrival” screenwriter Eric Heisserer.

Also Read: 'Minari' Director Shares the 'Poetic' Meaning Behind Immigrant Tale's Title (Video)

Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams will produce the live-action adaptation along with Genki Kawamura, who produced the original. Toho will handle distribution of the film in Japan, with Paramount releasing in all other territories.

“Your Name” is the story of two teenagers who discover they are magically and intermittently swapping bodies. When a disaster threatens to upend their lives, they must journey to meet each other and save their worlds. The new film will have the same premise but will be an updated, live-action take on the source material from Shinkai.

Chung’s most recent film “Minari” won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards at Sundance this year and is meant to be released by Plan B and A24. His first film “Munyurangabo” premiered at Cannes in 2007.

Chung is represented by CAA.

Deadline first reported the news.

30 Highest Grossing Animated Movies of All Time Worldwide

  • incredibles 2 Pixar Animation Studios
  • sing
  • moana Disney
  • Disney Animation Studios
  • Twentieth Century Fox
  • kung fu panda 2 Dreamworks Animation Studios
  • Pixar Animation Studios
  • Pixar Animation Studios
  • Madagascar 3 Dreamworks Animation Studios
  • Fiona, Donkey, Shrek, Lord Farquaad are shown in the 2001 film "Shrek" from DreamWorks. Dreamworks Animation Studio
  • shrek third Dreamworks Animation Studio
  • coco Disney/Pixar
  • Disney/Pixar
  • secret life of pets
  • Twentieth Century Fox Animation
  • Twentieth Century Fox Animation
  • Shrek 2 Dreamworks Animation Studio
  • finding nemo animated pixar Pixar Studios
  • lion king animated Disney Animation Studios
  • despicable me 2 animated Illumination Studios
  • zootopia Disney
  • Finding Dory box office breaks record Pixar
  • Despicable Me 3
  • Pixar Studios
  • Toy Story 4 Forky Woody Disney
  • "Minions" Universal Pictures/Illumination Entertainment
  • does incredibles 2 have a post-credits scene Disney/Pixar
  • Frozen-Highest-Grossing-Films Disney Animation Studios
  • Frozen II Elsa
  • The Lion King Disney
1 of 31

Cartoon characters that cleaned up at the global box office, from “The Lion King” to “Incredibles 2”

A look at top animated moneymakers as of May 2020, from "The Lion King" to "Zootopia." The numbers are not adjusted for inflation.

View In Gallery

Related Content