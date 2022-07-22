YouTube will unpublish videos that feature abortion misinformation after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.

In a Twitter thread, YouTube outlined that it would remove “content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety under our medical misinformation policies.”

1/ Starting today and ramping up over the next few weeks, we will remove content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety under our medical misinformation policies. https://t.co/P7A27WPYuD — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) July 21, 2022

“Like all of our policies on health/medical topics, we rely on published guidance from health authorities,” the thread continued. “We prioritize connecting people to content from authoritative sources on health topics, and we continuously review our policies & products as real world events unfold.”

The platform also announced the launch of an information panel that will give viewers context from local and global health authorities when it comes to abortion-related content and other relevant search results. YouTube cited the National Library of Medicine’s definition of abortion as an example of the information panel goals.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.