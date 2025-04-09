YouTube-CAA Anti-AI Pact Expands to Creators Including MrBeast and Mark Rober

YouTube and CAA are expanding their partnership program to protect artists against artificial intelligence to include the Alphabet-owned platform’s creator talent.

The pact, initially geared towards CAA clients ranging from award-winning actors to top athletes in the NBA and NFL to be able to identify and manage AI-generated content featuring their faces on YouTube, is now being expanded to creators as well.

Creators set to participate in the expanded partnership include MrBeast, Mark Rober, Dr. Mike, Marques Brownlee, Estude Matematica and Flow Podcast.

Testing is set to begin this year, with the goal of making the technology widely available. In addition to highlighting AI-generated content using their likeness, the tool will give users easy access to removal requests through YouTube’s privacy complaint process.

The expansion comes as YouTube revealed in September that it was developing a synthetic singing identification technology through Content ID that will allow partners to automatically detect and manage artificially generated vocal content. This was developed after an AI-generated song using Drake and The Weeknd’s likenesses gained a great deal of attention in 2023.

YouTube has also expressed support for legislation such as the TAKE IT DOWN Act, and the NO FAKES Act of 2025. The latter is being reintroduced by Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Wednesday.

“For nearly two decades, YouTube has been at the forefront of handling rights management at scale, and we understand the importance of collaborating with partners to tackle these issues proactively. Now, we’re applying that expertise and dedication to partnership to ensure the responsible deployment of innovative

AI tools,” YouTube vice president of public policy Leslie Miller said in a statement. “We thank Senators Coons and Blackburn, and Representatives Salazar and Dean, for their leadership on the NO FAKES Act, which is consistent with our ongoing efforts to protect creators and viewers, and reflects our commitment to shaping a future where AI is used responsibly.”

Other collaborators on the NO FAKES Act of 2025 include the Recording Industry Association of America and the Motion Picture Association.

“America was built on strong individual protections and liberties, and the bipartisan NO FAKES Act reintroduced today is part of that unbreakable tradition. By establishing responsible, clear guardrails for digital replicas, the legislation will help both creators and innovators thrive,” RIAA chief policy officer Morna Willens added. “RIAA thanks YouTube for their collaboration and support of this approach, including their leadership rolling out new policies and

protections without waiting for new law.”