YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Quits After 9 Years

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down from her role after nine years.

Wojcicki, who has worked at the online video sharing platform for 25 years, said in a publicly shared memo to employees that she plans to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

“The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube,” she said.

Chief product officer Neal Mohan will become the new head of YouTube. Since taking the role in 2015, Mohan has helped set up YouTube’s product and UX team, led the company’s safety and trust team and played pivotal roles in the launch of YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts.

“He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees,” Wojcicki said. “With all we’re doing across Shorts, streaming, and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube’s most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us.”

More to come…