YouTube Climbs to Record 12.4% Share of TV Viewing in April

YouTube continues to dominate the field for the majority of audiences’ time spent watching television, accounting for 12.4% of the total for the month of April.

The figure marks its largest share of TV to date, as well as the third consecutive month topping Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge. April also marks the first time that the company rankings stayed exactly the same month-over-month.

Holding onto the second place spot was Disney with a total of 10.7% of TV time spent, partly driven by cross-network coverage of the NFL Draft, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship and the first round of the NBA Playoffs. It also owned the month’s top streaming title, “Grey’s Anatomy,” which generated 3.9 billion viewing minutes and benefited from its multichannel and multiplatform availability.

Paramount claimed third place with 8.9% of TV time and saw the largest monthly share increase among the media companies tracked, with viewership gains from CBS’ broadcast affiliates driving over half of the media giant’s growth.

Photo courtesy of Nielsen

Rounding out the top five was NBCUniversal, which grew to an 8.2% share, and Netflix, which posted an 7.5% share.

Fox claimed sixth with a share of 6.8%, while Warner Bros. Discovery took seventh, maintaining a 6.7% share boosted by a 58% bump in TNT viewership due to the NBA playoffs as well as HBO’s “The White Lotus” generating 3.7 billion viewing minutes as the second most-watched streaming title in April.

The remainder of the list included Amazon with a 3.5% share, The Roku Channel with a 2.4% share, Scripps with a 2.1% share, Weigel Broadcasting with a 1.3% share, A+E Networks with a 1.1% share, Hallmark with a 1% share and AMC Networks with a 0.9% share.