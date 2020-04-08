YouTube Makes Some Originals Free to Stream for Limited Time

YouTube is following the lead of other streamers and making some of its content available for free amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For a limited time the platform will make a few of its original series, including the now-canceled “Escape The Night,” “Step Up: Highwater” and “Impulse,” free to stream for a limited time. A number of kids and family series will also become available, as will additional titles in coming weeks.
“As people cope with a more limited way of life, we remain committed to lifting peoples’ spirits during these challenging times,” Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s global head of original content, said in a statement. “With a diverse collection of fan favorite YouTube Originals now available to stream for free, we are continuing to promote safety while offering our users of all ages entertainment across the globe.”
The shows come out from behind the paywall beginning Wednesday, and will run without ads. It comes as part of YouTube’s “#StayHome #WithMe” campaign encouraging users to restrict their movement in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Other networks like AMC and HBO have made similar moves to make some of their content free for the coming weeks.
See the complete list of YouTube Originals available for free below.
“Escape The Night” Created and hosted by Joey Graceffa, “Escape the Night” features Joey venturing into purgatory to rescue his friends, who have fallen in past eras, from the clutches of the Collector. However, Joey’s rescue mission soon becomes a survival mission as the Collector’s Museum of the Dead comes to life. The series is produced by Brian Graden Media.
“Matpat’s Game Lab” MatPat’s Game Lab is a reality series and 360-degree VR experience where Matthew Patrick (better known as MatPat) explores the real-life science behind popular video games by throwing gamers into the high-stakes scenarios they play through every day, from water jetpacks to haunted pizzerias.
“Step Up: Highwater” This popular dance drama from global content leader Lionsgate, focuses on several ambitious young dancers in a contemporary performing arts school in Atlanta. The series stars singer/actress Naya Rivera (Glee) and actor/comedian Faizon Love (Couples Retreat, Elf).
“Impulse” This critically-acclaimed supernatural thriller stars Maddie Hasson as Henrietta “Henry” Coles, a rebellious 17-year-old girl who has always felt different from her peers and longs to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. During a traumatic event, she discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport — but it now makes her the focus of those who want to control her. The series is produced by UCP (Universal Content Productions), Hypnotic and showrunner and executive producer Lauren LeFranc.
“The Sidemen Show” “The Sidemen Show” is one half reality, one half drama, and three halves mayhem. The seven Sidemen brave experiences rarely seen in striking destinations across the globe, as they strive to conquer the elements with a variety of surprises along the way.
KIDS & FAMILY ORIGINALS:
“Sherwood,” new episodes available free-to-stream weekly Teen hacker Robin of Sherwood joins forces with a group of renegades to battle the elements of the flooded streets of 23rd century London to defeat the mad Sheriff of Nottingham in this action-packed update of the Robin Hood legend. For the first time, “Sherwood” will be available in up to 8 different languages, including English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Latin American Spanish and Russian. The series was nominated for two Kidscreen Awards. The ten-episode series is produced by Baby Octopus, Toybox (New Zealand) and Giant Animation (Ireland).
“We Are Savvy,” available free-to-stream beginning April 13 Each half hour episode is introduced by Annie LeBlanc of the Bratayley YouTube channel, alongside segment hosts Spencer Barbosa, Tehya Silbermann and Sarah Webber who explore a broad range of topics ranging from handy DIYs and life hacks, to inspiring peer profiles and celebrity interviews including, singer Alessia Cara, Supermodel Coco Rocha, Nashville stars Lennon and Maisy and more! We Are Savvy is produced by B Minors Productions, a division of Banger Films, and is distributed globally by DHX Media.
“Hyperlinked,” available free-to-stream beginning May 4 The 10-episode series follows a group of girls as they come together to create their own website that’s by girls for girls while also dealing with everyday tween issues involving friendship and growing up. The series is inspired by the true story of the Miss O and Friends website and stars popular music group, L2M. It is produced by Kids at Play and Miss O and Friends.
“Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force,” available free-to-stream beginning June 1 Based on the hit video game franchise, four new Fruit Ninjas rise to rediscover the long lost art of Juice Jitsu. Their mission – to unlock hidden powers through the slicing of fruit and to protect their neighbors from bizarre villains they never knew existed. For the first time, “Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force” will be available in up to 9 different languages, including English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Latin American Spanish and Russian. The series was awarded the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media. The series is produced by Halfbrick Studios, the original creator of the Fruit Ninja game, in partnership with Toonz Entertainment and Kickstart Productions.
“Kings of Atlantis,” available free-to-stream beginning June 29 From the creators of TheAtlanticCraft, Kings of Atlantis is a thrilling, fun and epic animated series that follows Joe and Cody, two deposed, young monarchs of the vast underwater city of Atlantis as they seek to overthrow the brutal usurper of their kingdom and protect their people from this reign. They are brothers, pranksters and soon-to-be heroes! For the first time, “Kings of Atlantis” will be available in up to 9 different languages, including English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Latin American Spanish and Russian. The thirteen-episode series is produced by Omnia Media in association with Mighty Coconut.
22 Family-Friendly Movies Available to Stream on HBO, From 'Shazam' to 'Lego Movie 2' (Photos)
Stuck at home and in need of something to watch that your whole family can enjoy together? Let TheWrap help by highlighting family friendly movies that are available to stream, right now, on HBO NOW and HBO GO. From animated films like "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," to superhero movies like "Shazam!," and classics like "The Mighty Ducks," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Big," there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy and plenty to keep kids distracted while parents are working from home.
Big (1988)
The fantasy comedy film directed by the late Penny Marshall stars Tom Hanks as a tween turned into an adult after he makes a wish "to be big." Somehow hs faking his own kidnapping doesn't become a national panic.
The Little Rascals (1994)
Based on the short films about rebellious kids from the 1930s, this 1994 movie keeps the nostalgic feeling of the original as it follows the exploits of Spanky, Alfalfa, and whole lovable gang.
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)
A big-screen adaptation of the popular Cartoon Network series in which the titular adolescents do everything they can to make it -- where else? -- onto the big screen.
Little (2019)
This funny, surprisingly heartfelt film is amplified by the talented Marsai Martin, who reminds us that she and other youth like her aren't just adorable -- they've got boss mentalities that cannot and should not be ignored.
Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games (2014)
All the alphas in the packs set aside their differences for some friendly competition. When an unexpected accident puts many of the pack's star alpha wolves out of commission, a new team is assembled that includes forest friends not in the pack.
Shazam! (2019)
By far the best movie based on a DC Comics title that isn't "Superman: The Movie," "Shazam" follows foster child Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who is chosen as "Champion of Eternity" by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou) and granted the ability to transform into the superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi). With the help of his foster brother and superhero fanatic Freddy (Grazer), Billy learns to master his powers and takes them out for a joyride but is forced to get serious when his powers attract the interest of the twisted industrialist Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)
The third and final installment in the attempt to turn "Chronicles of Narnia" in a franchise, the film follows Prince Caspian for a voyage on the majestic royal vessel known as The Dawn Treader, Lucy, Edmund, and their cousin Eustace encounter merfolk, dragons, dwarves, and a wandering band of lost warriors.
The Last Unicorn (1982)
This melancholic animated classic follows a brave unicorn and a magician fighting an evil king obsessed with capturing the world's unicorns.
Rio (2011)
Blu, a domesticated male Spix's macaw who is taken to Rio de Janeiro to mate with a free-spirited female Spix's macaw, Jewel. The two eventually fall in love, and together they have to escape from being smuggled by Nigel, a cockatoo.
The Mighty Ducks (1994)
Emilio Estevez stars as a Minneapolis lawyer sentenced to community service for a drunk-driving conviction. He begins coaching a pee-wee league hockey team made up of misfits and delinquents. Haunted by past shortcomings while on the ice, he tries to coach teamwork on the way to the cup.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)
The sequel expands on the original's premise, adding new worlds and characters to the growing Lego universe, while also crafting a story that is timely, touching, hilarious and perfect for all ages. The soundtrack, is also incredible so stick around through the closing credits.
Happy Feet Two (2011)
The latest chapter of the penguin tale returns to Antarctica, reuniting us with the world's most famous tap-dancing penguin, Mumble the love of his life, Gloria, and their old friends Ramon and Lovelace. Mumble and Gloria now have a son of their own, Erik, who is struggling to find his own particular talents in the colony.
Madagascar (2005)
The animation is stunning and the stylized renderings of zoo animals are friendly-looking, the manic story feels like a bunch of one-liners strung together, peppered with bathroom humor. The jokes come courtesy of comic voice talents Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Jada Pinkett Smith, David Schwimmer and Sacha Baron Cohen. The highlight is a song and dance sequence done by lemurs, where Cohen is king.
Babe (1995)
Ugly cry-smiling when James Cromwell says "that'll do, pig" doesn't boost antibodies, but if does make you feel damn good.
Anastasia (1997)
The animated film stars Meg Ryan and centers around an eighteen-year-old amnesiac orphan named Anya who, in hopes of finding some trace of her family, sides with con men who wish to take advantage of her likeness to the Grand Duchess.
Mr. Popper's Penguin's (2011)
Jim Carrey stars in the film, which follows a high-powered New York businessman who inherits six penguins. The lovable creatures proceed to disrupt his personal and professional life, and in the process, teach him the importance of family and friendship.
Mr. Magoo (1997)
Based on the bumbling near-sighted animated character, this film stars the late Leslie Nielsen, Magoo as a millionaire who refuses to admit that he needs glasses. After accidentally becoming the target in an international manhunt, Magoo continually escapes mishaps by inches.
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Starring the late Robin Williams as a down-on-his-luck actor still stinging from a divorce who pretends to be a Scottish nanny in order to spend more time with his kids.
Puss in Boots (2011)
Long before he even met Shrek, the notorious fighter, lover and outlaw Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) becomes a hero when he sets off on an adventure with the tough and street smart Kitty Softpaws and the mastermind Humpty Dumpty to save his town.
The Land Before Time (1988)
This animated classic from Steven Spielberg and George Lucas centers on a group of young dinosaurs - Littlefoot, Cera, Spike, Ducky and Petrie - who find themselves depending on each other to reach the Great Valley.
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
On his birthday, Omri is given several simple gifts, including an old wooden cupboard and a small plastic figurine of a Native American man. When he locks the toy inside the cabinet it magically comes to life as a tiny, cagey warrior named Little Bear -- played by Oklahoman rapper-actor Litefoot.
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
Modern, smart, and independent, Nancy Drew reluctantly befriends Helen, the local mean girl, and together they investigate the haunting of Twin Elms. Based on the popular Nancy Drew books.
1 of 23
Throw on your favorite sweatpants and snuggle up on the couch to stream these beloved movies together as a family
Stuck at home and in need of something to watch that your whole family can enjoy together? Let TheWrap help by highlighting family friendly movies that are available to stream, right now, on HBO NOW and HBO GO. From animated films like "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," to superhero movies like "Shazam!," and classics like "The Mighty Ducks," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Big," there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy and plenty to keep kids distracted while parents are working from home.