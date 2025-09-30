YouTube and the NFL’s Flag Football Game Heads to London With Rappers Gunna and Aitch as Captains

YouTube and the NFL’s creator flag football series is heading to the U.K. for the first time. NFL’s Flag Football Game on YouTube: London Edition will premiere on Oct. 11 ahead of the New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos game the following day.

The YouTube game will take place at Copper Box Arena with rappers Aitch and Gunna serving as the team captains. Kickoff will take place at 7 p.m. BST.

As for the breakdowns, Team Gunna will be quarterbacked by flag football star Diana Flores with NFL legend Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson as wide receiver. Other members of the team will include creators Deestroying, Khaby Lame, Speedy Morman, Jamie Laing, Sam Thompson Calfreezy and Nella Rose. As for Team Aitch, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will QB the team, which includes Adam W, Ashlea Klam, Tommy Fury, SV2, Jay Cinco, AJ Greene, Mabel and Phoebe Schecter. There will also be some surprise guests for the event.

“I’m ready to bring my energy to the field and lead my team,” Gunna said in a Tuesday statement. “It’s great to team up with the NFL and YouTube on something that brings people together.”

“When the NFL asked me to be a captain, I was gassed,” Aitch added. “Seeing how American football has blown up in the U.K. has been crazy, and now I get to play on the field with some of the best athletes, creators and entertainers around the world.”

YouTube and the NFL teamed up earlier this year with a creator flag football game that took place before Super Bowl LIX. That matchup between Team Kai vs. Team Speed delivered 6 million live views on NFL’s YouTube channel. The partnership was so successful that the companies extended the creator flag football series to run through the next three Super Bowls as well as the league’s international games.

“Following the success of our Creator Flag Football Game at Super Bowl LIX, we’re excited to bring that same mix of culture and competition abroad to London for the first time,” Ian Trombetta, NFL senior vice president of social and influencer marketing, shared. “With NFL Legends, global creators and music stars like Aitch and Gunna all sharing the field, we’re creating an experience that’s unique to the UK, while connecting with fans across the globe through live streams as flag football continues to grow.”