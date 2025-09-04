Hundreds of Classic ‘Sesame Street’ Episodes Are Coming to YouTube in 2026

YouTube has struck a new deal with Sesame Workshop to bring hundreds of classic “Sesame Street” episodes to the video platform in January 2026.

The deal, announced Thursday morning, will make YouTube the largest digital library of “Sesame Street” content. The news comes as YouTube is in the midst of experiencing a children’s programming boom, thanks not only to its existing “Sesame Street” channels but also the work of creators like Ms. Rachel.

The Sesame Street library is coming to YouTube!

Beginning in January 2026, YouTube will have the largest digital library of Sesame Street content, with hundreds of full episodes coming to the Sesame Street channels.

In addition to bringing a trove of classic content to YouTube, Sesame Workshop will continue to create new videos specifically for the platform. The nonprofit has also committed to leading seminars for upcoming and future YouTubers designed to teach them how to create content that is entertaining while still educational.

Last December, Warner Bros. Discovery chose not to renew its agreement with Sesame Workshop to air new “Sesame Street” episodes on HBO Max. At the time, the streamer said the decision was part of a larger shift on its part away from children’s programming. Some old “Sesame Street” episodes are still going to remain on HBO Max through 2027, but the shift resulted in the 55th season of “Sesame Street” becoming the last to air on WBD’s streaming platform.

A few months later, Sesame Workshop announced a new partnership deal with Netflix that saw the streamer acquire 90 hours’ worth of classic “Sesame Street” episodes. In a move intended to expand viewers’ access to “Sesame Street,” Netflix also agreed to allow the show’s new episodes to air in the U.S. on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms the same day they premiere on Netflix.

That deal goes into effect in November when “Sesame Street” Season 56 premieres. Sesame Workshop has, in other words, substantially expanded its reach over the past year. In just a few months’ time, “Sesame Street” episodes will be available not just on HBO Max and PBS, but also Netflix and now YouTube.