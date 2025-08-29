YouTube TV and Fox Strike New Carriage Deal to End Blackout Threat

The agreement comes a day after the two companies reached an extension to continue talks

Fox won’t have a blackout on YouTube TV, as on Friday evening the two companies reached a new carriage agreement resolving their dispute.

The previous contract expired at5:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, but the two companies reached a temporary extension early Thursday to prevent a blackout of Fox Corp. channels while talks continued.

Details about the new carriage agreement haven’t been made public, but it does cover Fox Corp.’s entire slate of channels, among them Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Weather, Fox Sports, Big Ten Network and the Fox network, along with all Fox local affiliates.

“We’ve reached an agreement with Fox to keep their content on YouTube TV, preserve the value of our service for our subscribers and offer more flexibility in the future. This means that Fox channels, including the Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports, remain available for our subscribers along with 100+ channels and football fans will not miss any of the action this weekend,” YouTube representatives said in a statement.

Fox began issued warnings to YouTube TV subscribers on Monday that its various channels would go dark if a new agreement wasn’t reached. The company accused Google of exploiting “its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace.” Meanwhile YouTube TV accused Fox of demanding payments “far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive.”

These issues would appear to be resolved. At least until the new contract expires.

