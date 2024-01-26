Zac Efron Hires John Cena to Be His Fake Bestie in Hilarious ‘Ricky Stanicky’ Trailer | Video

Zac Efron hires John Cena to be his fake best friend in the the first trailer for “Ricky Stanicky,” a laugh-out-loud, R-rated comedy about a childhood prank gone wrong and a decades-long lie gone too far.

Zac Efron, Andrew Santino and Jermaine Fowler lead the cast as childhood friends Dean, JT, and Wes who create the fictional character (and their imaginary best friend), Ricky Stanicky. John Cena portrays celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod who is hired by the trio to impersonate their fictional friend.

“You know, all we did is tell one lie,” JT says in the trailer. “Hundreds and hundreds of times, over many, many years,” Dean added.

The film marks director Peter Farrelly’s highly anticipated return to the comedy genre after creating cult classics, “There’s Something About Mary” and “Dumb and Dumber.” The script was written by Jeff Bushell, Brian Jarvis, James Lee Freeman, Farrelly, Pete Jones and Mike Cerrone.

The film is produced by Paul Currie, Thorsten Schumacher, John Jacobs, Michael De Luca.

Amazon MGM also released the film’s new one sheet which you can see below.

The film’s official logline is as follows: When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place. From director Peter Farrelly and featuring additional cast members including William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, and Anja Savcic.

Watch the full trailer above.

“Ricky Stanicky” premieres globally on Prime Video on March 7.