Zac Efron Joins ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Remake for Disney+

1980s original starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson

| August 10, 2020 @ 1:23 PM Last Updated: August 10, 2020 @ 1:38 PM
Zac Efron

Getty

Zac Efron will star in the “Three Men and a Baby” remake for Disney+, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The original 1987 film starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as New York bachelors who find themselves caring for a love child of one of them. It was based on the 1985 French film “Trois hommes et un couffin” (“Three Men and a Cradle”). Leonard Nimoy directed the film, which became the first live-action Disney film to cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office.

A sequel, “Three Men and a Little Lady,” was released in 1990.

Also Read: Zac Efron to Star in 'King of the Jungle' About Tech Magnate John McAfee

Gordon Gray, who produced last year’s Ben Affleck drama “The Way Back,” is on board to produce the remake. There is no director attached yet. Will Reichel wrote the script for the remake.

The feature marks Efron’s return to Disney after the actor had his breakout role in “High School Musical” in 2006. His most recent credits include “The Greatest Showman,” “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” “The Beach Bum,” “Scoob!” and his Netflix series, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron.”

Also Read: Zac Efron Special to Lead Discovery's Earth Day Programming Slate (Exclusive)

He will next star in the TV series “Killing Zac Efron” and the film “King of the Jungle.”

Efron is represented by CAA, Viewpoint and Alchemy Entertainment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

