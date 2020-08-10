Zac Efron Joins ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Remake for Disney+

Zac Efron will star in the “Three Men and a Baby” remake for Disney+, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The original 1987 film starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as New York bachelors who find themselves caring for a love child of one of them. It was based on the 1985 French film “Trois hommes et un couffin” (“Three Men and a Cradle”). Leonard Nimoy directed the film, which became the first live-action Disney film to cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office.

A sequel, “Three Men and a Little Lady,” was released in 1990.

Gordon Gray, who produced last year’s Ben Affleck drama “The Way Back,” is on board to produce the remake. There is no director attached yet. Will Reichel wrote the script for the remake.

The feature marks Efron’s return to Disney after the actor had his breakout role in “High School Musical” in 2006. His most recent credits include “The Greatest Showman,” “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” “The Beach Bum,” “Scoob!” and his Netflix series, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron.”

He will next star in the TV series “Killing Zac Efron” and the film “King of the Jungle.”

