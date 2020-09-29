Zac Efron to Star in Adaptation of Stephen King’s Thriller ‘Firestarter’

Zac Efron will star in “Firestarter,” the new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic sci-fi thriller of the same name.

Keith Thomas (“The Vigil”) will direct the film for Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions and Weed Road Productions. Scott Teems (“Halloween Kills”) is writing the screenplay.

Jason Blum and Akiva Goldsman will produce. Martha De Laurentiis, who served as an associate producer on the 1984 adaptation of “Firestarter” starring Drew Barrymore, will executive produce.

The film will follow a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to use her powers as a weapon.

King’s novel was first published in 1980 and the following year, the book was nominated as Best Novel for the British Fantasy Award, Locus Poll Award and Balrog Award, and in 1984, it was adapted into a feature film that also starred David Keith and Martin Sheen. A mini-series follow-up, “Firestarter: Rekindled,” was released in 2002.

Efron, who currently can be seen in the docu-series “Down to Earth” on Netflix, is represented by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment, Viewpoint and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.

