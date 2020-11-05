Zac Efron to Star in Survival Thriller ‘Gold’ From Director Anthony Hayes

Zac Efron is set to star in “Gold,” a survival thriller from director Anthony Hayes that will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market.

Altitude Film Sales and CAA Media Finance will co-represent domestic sales on the film, and production is expected to begin in Australia later this month.

Hayes (“Animal Kingdom”) will also co-star in the film alongside Efron in a film about two strangers who together find a giant gold nugget while traveling through the desert. While one man leaves to go find supplies and return, the other is left to guard the gold, which puts him up against the elements of the desert, ravenous wild dogs, mysterious intruders and his own sanity that he’s been left here to die.

Hayes also co-wrote “Gold” with Polly Smyth, and he’ll produce for Rogue Star Pictures along with John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz through their Deeper Water Films banner. The film’s executive producers are Andrew Mann, Peter Touche, Simon Williams, Paul Wiegard, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Nick Forward and Mike Runagall.

Madman Entertainment will release “Gold” in Australia before it lands on an Australian streaming service Stan, which helped arrange the financing.

Efron recently joined an adaptation of a Stephen King story “Firestarter,” and he’ll also star in a Disney+ remake of “Three Men and a Baby.” He was last seen in a TV miniseries documentary called “Down to Earth With Zac Efron” that debuted over the summer on Netflix.

Efron is represented by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Deadline first reported the news.