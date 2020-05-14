The biopic “Clouds” on the life of Zach Sobiech, a teenage singer-songwriter who died when he was only 18 of a rare form of bone cancer, will make its premiere on Disney+ this fall, Disney announced Thursday.
“Clouds” is directed by Justin Baldoni (“Five Feet Apart” and stars Fin Argus as Sobiech and “The Hate U Give” star Sabrina Carpenter. “Clouds” wrapped production recently in Montreal and is the first narrative feature acquired by the Disney+ Global Content team.
“Clouds” is based on the true story of Zach Sobiech, a musically gifted 17-year old living with a rare bone cancer (osteosarcoma). The film follows Zach’s journey over the course of his senior year as he navigates the complexities of love, friendship, family and leaving behind a musical legacy.
The film is based on the memoir “Fly a Little Higher” as written by Zach’s mother, Laura Sobiech, and the film’s title is named for Sobiech’s charting single “Clouds,” which first gained popularity on YouTube and picked up steam thanks to Sobiech’s inspirational story.
“Clouds” also stars Madison Iseman and Thomas Everett Scott and Neve Campbell as Sobiech’s parents, Laura and Rob.
“I fell in love with Zach’s infectious joy and spirit seven years ago when I made a short documentary about his life. Just before he passed, I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure the world heard his music,” Baldoni said in a statement. “In the age of COVID-19, with the future of the theatre business up in the air, it was extremely important to me to ensure Zach’s message of hope, faith and triumph in the face of adversity truly had the opportunity to touch as many hearts around the world as possible. That’s why I’m so excited to be partnering with Disney+ for my first film under our Wayfarer Studios banner, as it’s the perfect home and platform to bring Zach’s incredible story to the world.”
“Justin has created a poignant and uplifting tribute to Zach, whose story shows us the power of optimism, music, and human connection,” Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+, said in a statement. “As our team searches the world for stories that entertain and inspire, ‘Clouds’ is a fantastic fit for Disney+ and our global audience.”
“Clouds” is a Mad Chance/La Scala Films Production, co-financed by Wayfarer Studios, and produced by Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar, Justin Baldoni for Wayfarer Studios and Casey La Scala. Steve Sarowitz, Wendy S. Williams and Cate Adams are also executive producers, and Ben Simpson is a co-producer. Endeavor Content and Wayfarer Studios brokered the deal of the film.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently said that more original movies could be headed to the company’s new streaming service, and Disney recently moved “Artemis Fowl” to a Disney+ exclusive after it was meant to open theatrically this summer. Other recent titles have included the nature documentaries “Elephant” and “Dolphin Reef.” And the filmed version of “Hamilton” will debut on Disney+ this fall after it was originally slated for a theatrical release in 2021.
Justin Baldoni is represented by WME.
