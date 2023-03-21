“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” star Zachary Levi has weighed in on The Wrap’s exclusive reporting of “Black Adam” heel Dwayne Johnson’s nixing of the post-credit scene saying, “The truth shall set you free.”

As TheWrap previously reported, Johnson did plenty of work in public to undermine “Shazam,” chiefly by promoting a face-off between Black Adam and Superman instead of the more canonical link between the hero Levi played and the former pro wrestler’s own character.

Privately, he vetoed a planned post-credits scene in “Black Adam,” which would have seen Shazam recruited by Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, and other costumed heroes, into the Justice Society of America, thanks to disclosures by two high-level Hollywood insiders.

On Tuesday afternoon, Levi responded on his Instagram story.

Zachary Levi confirmed TheWrap’s report that Dwayne Johnson blocked a post-credits scene featuring Shazam in “Black Adam. (Instagram)

Johnson spiked plans in the mid-2010s to make a film featuring both Shazam and Black Adam in favor of two separate films. That worked out well for Levi’s acclaimed and successful first “Shazam” movie.

As a dark, violent and unapologetically rock ‘em-sock ‘em actioner, it was the right call for “Black Adam” as well. The issue came with Johnson going rogue and implicitly maligning the “Shazam” franchise without checking to see if anyone wanted to see a “Black Adam vs. Superman” movie.