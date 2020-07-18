Zachary Quinto, Khary Payton Join the Voice Cast of Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’ Series at Amazon

Zachary Quinto and “The Walking Dead” star Khary Payton have joined the voice cast of Robert Kirkman’s superhero series “Invincible” at Amazon, the creator announced Saturday.

The news was announced Saturday at Kirkman’s Skybound Xpo event, a two-day virtual festival to celebrate Skybound Entertainment’s 10 year anniversary. During the event, Kirkman also unveiled the list of characters other actors on the show would play.

The eight-episode series, which is based on Kirkman’s comic of the same name, revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

“The Walking Dead” alum Steven Yeun was previously announced as the voice of Mark Grayson, with J.K. Simmons playing Omni-Man and “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh as his mother.

As Kirkman revealed Saturday, Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett, Chris Diamantopoulos will voice Doc Seismic, Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman, Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl), Mark Hamill will voice Art, Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve, Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate, Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode, Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell, Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1, Mauler 2 and Monster Girl (as Monster), and Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien.

“Teen Titans” alum Simon Racioppa is set to serve as showrunner on the Skybound Entertainment-produced series, with David Alpert and Catherine Winder also executive producing alongside Kirkman and Racioppa.

