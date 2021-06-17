Zack Snyder Shares NSFW Response to That Batman Sex Debate

Zack Snyder, the director of “Justice League” and “Man of Steel,” has weighed in on the red-hot debate about whether Batman would perform oral sex on Catwoman.

In case you have no idea what we’re talking about here, Batman’s sex life has, improbably, become a major topic of concern after “Harley Quinn” creator Justin Halpern revealed DC blocked a scene of Batman having sex with Catwoman from the HBO Max animated series.

“In this third season of ‘Harley,’ we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman,” Halpern told Variety. “DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.'”

That revelation ignited a heated conversation about the Caped Crusader’s hypothetical sex-capades, and former “Batman” actor Val Kilmer even attempted to set the record straight with a cheeky response.

That brings us to Thursday evening, when Snyder chimed in with a hilarious — and definitely NSFW — take on what “heroes do,” so to speak. Taking to Twitter, the director shared a drawing of Batman and Catwoman, uh, doing their thing.

“Canon,” he captioned the drawing. And that says it all.

Needless to say, Snyder’s post immediately went viral, as it’s now the most direct response to the whole debate from someone in the DC universe (though perhaps not anymore). See the (again, NSFW) tweet below.