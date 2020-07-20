Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” aka the “Snyder Cut,” will be its own thing and not be part of the current DC continuity, the director said in an interview published Monday.
“Frankly, the DC cinematic universe has branched like a tree and blossomed and grown in amazing and great ways,” said Snyder on an interview with Beyond The Trailer. “But for me, where [‘Justice League’] falls, I believe that it really sort of represents its own path. It’s kind of separate now from the DC cinematic universe continuity. And I think that’s a good thing.”
“The power of DC and one of its cool strengths is its multiverse concept and where they put filmmakers first and go ‘We want to hear your individual voices. Take these characters and do a run and show us what you would do with a run in the sense of traditional comic book writing,’ so I think that that is a cool and amazing canvas. For me, I think Justice League…you know, I’ve heard some someone say like ‘Oh, so you’re entering the SnyderVerse now,'” added Snyder.
The “Snyderverse” consists of his upcoming cut of “Justice League,” 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and to a lesser extent that year’s “Suicide Squad,” and 2013’s “Man of Steel.”
What Snyder is talking about when it comes to “the multiverse” is that the plot of Ezra Miller’s upcoming “The Flash,” will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse, one of the of core concepts underpinning DC Comics. For the non fanboy set, the multiverse refers to a shifting number of alternate universes that coexist within the larger reality depicted in DC comics. Originally created to explain various contradictory changes the company’s characters experienced over decades, it allows several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact
Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” will be released on HBO Max in 2021.
15 Scenes in the 'Justice League' Trailers That Were Not in the Finished Movie
(Spoilers ahead for "Justice League") Given that the Joss Whedon-helmed reshoots on "Justice League" went on significantly longer than planned, it's not really a surprise that some scenes from the marketing didn't make the final cut. But it's still fun to take a look at what was meant to be and compare it to what we actually got. So let's do that right now. (Note: This post was originally published on Nov. 18, 2017)
This hero shot of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) didn't make the movie -- and neither did whatever location they're standing in.
This location appears to be a different version of the cross-shaped platform at the center of the abandoned nuclear reactor Steppenwolf works from in the movie, but it never ends up looking so thoroughly thoroughly alien in the finished film. This old version of that space may have been somewhere else -- like inside Steppenwolf's spaceship that he keeps teleporting down to Earth from but which we never actually see in the movie.
There were two trailer shots that showed Victor Stone in his pre-Cyborg state, but none were in the movie.
Here's Victor Stone playing football, another pre-Cyborg bit for him that didn't make it in.
There is a big cornfield scene between Clark (Henry Cavill) and Lois (Amy Adams) in the finished film but either it's different from this one one -- in which Clark says that he'll take her wearing his engagement ring from "Batman v Superman" as a yes to his proposal -- from the trailer or this was a part of that scene that didn't make it in. The cornfield scene in the finished product, notably, is one of those where Henry Cavill has his "Mission: Impossible" mustache being covered up by CGI, and that is very obviously not happening in this shot here.
Though the "Justice League" opening credits did feature a montage of people being terrible without the moral compass of Superman to guide them, this bit with the "WORLD WITHOUT HOPE" newspaper headline was not among those shots.
There's a scene in which Alfred (Jeremy Irons) is talking to someone offscreen (it's implied that it's Superman) in the batcave. Based on the dialogue we'd guess that Superman visited Alfred to find out where the other Justice League pals had gone to fight the final battle -- Superman, as you'll recall, simply shows up midway through that fight.
There was a bit in one of the trailers where Cyborg saves a man from being nailed by an exploding tank, but there were no tanks at all in the finished film so it's tough to guess where this fits in.
Aquaman did spear a lot of bug people in the finished movie, but this bit where he spears two at the same time didn't make the cut
This trailer shot shows Cyborg sporting a helmet.
The trailer implies this shot is of Cyborg flying above the clouds, and while we do see him fly around a few times we never got this particular bit.
The Flash breaking a window while using his super speed was a cool visual that was nowhere to be found in the finished movie
Here we see the Flash (Ezra Miller) fighting an evil soldier. Curiously, that entire type of baddie was cut from the movie -- all of Steppenwolf's forces had wings but this guy looks more like a regular human, a la the soldiers in Bruce Wayne's nightmare in "Batman v Superman."
Not sure what this shot is, honestly.
This part, in which Wonder Woman knocks a couple bug guys off the Batmobile, actually is in the movie -- but the color pallette is dramatically different in the finished film, sporting a bright red hue instead.
We’ve got a pretty solid amount of cut content to sift through here
