Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” aka the “Snyder Cut,” will be its own thing and not be part of the current DC continuity, the director said in an interview published Monday.

“Frankly, the DC cinematic universe has branched like a tree and blossomed and grown in amazing and great ways,” said Snyder on an interview with Beyond The Trailer. “But for me, where [‘Justice League’] falls, I believe that it really sort of represents its own path. It’s kind of separate now from the DC cinematic universe continuity. And I think that’s a good thing.”

“The power of DC and one of its cool strengths is its multiverse concept and where they put filmmakers first and go ‘We want to hear your individual voices. Take these characters and do a run and show us what you would do with a run in the sense of traditional comic book writing,’ so I think that that is a cool and amazing canvas. For me, I think Justice League…you know, I’ve heard some someone say like ‘Oh, so you’re entering the SnyderVerse now,'” added Snyder.

Also Read: Zack Snyder Releases 'Knightmarish' Poster of HBO Max's 'Batman v Superman - Ultimate Edition'

The “Snyderverse” consists of his upcoming cut of “Justice League,” 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and to a lesser extent that year’s “Suicide Squad,” and 2013’s “Man of Steel.”

What Snyder is talking about when it comes to “the multiverse” is that the plot of Ezra Miller’s upcoming “The Flash,” will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse, one of the of core concepts underpinning DC Comics. For the non fanboy set, the multiverse refers to a shifting number of alternate universes that coexist within the larger reality depicted in DC comics. Originally created to explain various contradictory changes the company’s characters experienced over decades, it allows several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact

Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” will be released on HBO Max in 2021.