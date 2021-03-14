‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Initial Reactions: ‘A Miracle of a Movie’

The first impressions for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” dropped on Sunday and if they are any indication, the “Snyder Cut” will be exactly what hardcore DC fans have been waiting for.

More than three years after Joss Whedon’s version of the DC crossover film failed to join the “Avengers” film in the $1 billion-plus box office club — and earned limp reviews from both critics and audiences — Snyder is about to release the version that he originally envisioned before personal tragedy forced him to leave the project: a four-hour behemoth with expanded storylines, new fight scenes, redesigned villains and a greater focus on Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher.

So what are some of the people who have seen the film early saying? Matt Neglia, owner of the Oscar race website Next Best Picture, called the new “Justice League” a “miracle of a movie” and “A four-hour epic with dazzling visuals, a grand score, more consistent character development & tone.”

“Justice has been done & Zack Snyder can be proud,” Neglia declared.

IO9’s Germain Lussier wasn’t quite as effusive, calling the film “bloated” but nonetheless saying he enjoyed it and praised it as an improvement over Whedon’s version. “It’s both very different, and eerily similar, to the original film with almost all of the changes and additions improving the characters and story. Better motivations. Bigger stakes,” he said.

ScreenRant editor Andrew Dyce agreed, calling the film, “Beautiful, bold, patient, and so determined to give dignity to every bit of its story and characters.” He also singled out Snyder’s changes to one of the Justice League’s foes, Steppenwolf, calling it a big leap from the “laughably thin/weird villain” of the 2017 version.

Full reviews for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will be published on Monday and the film will be released on HBO Max this Thursday. Check out more remarks in the tweets below.

Yes, it's somehow true: Zack Snyder's Justice League turns Steppenwolf from a laughably thin/weird villain into easily one of the strongest superhero movies have seen. Forget motivation, writing, and performance–I had a genuine emotional reaction. No, I can't believe it either. pic.twitter.com/1sFsrLJWBL — Andrew Dyce (@andrewbdyce) March 14, 2021

I saw Zack Snyder's #JusticeLeague. It's long, but also far better than the original. Fans, and those clamoring for the Snyder Cut, are going to LOVE it. Also happy for Zack Snyder, you can tell he got to make exactly what he wanted to make. I'll say more another time. pic.twitter.com/OXf73vw11f — Jeff D Brackets (@JeffDLowe) March 14, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague does indeed exist, I seen it THREE TIMES now, & IT IS FREAKIN' AWESOME! I had an absolute blast watching each time & shocked at just how good it actually is and how well it plays! Action packed, it hits all the beats & that @Junkie_XL score is straight🔥 pic.twitter.com/UgFW1Le9kA — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 14, 2021

The #SnyderCut is phenomenal. Beautiful in its dark & cinematic glory. Everything I hoped it to be and more. This is the only Justice League we need. It surpasses the Whedon version in every way possible. Snyder grabs us by the collar & pulls us into an incredible world. Stunning pic.twitter.com/5Q9GCK2ryj — Ashley Menzel (@AshleyGMenzel) March 14, 2021

So, I guess I'm allowed to share my reaction to #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague. Folks, this is the superhero movie event of the decade. It's a completely different beast, and absolutely epic on every level. @ray8fisher steals the show as #Cyborg – SO good. #JusticeLeague #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/zeIUoXJQec — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) March 14, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is better than the theatrical cut to be sure and it has some visually cool moments and impressively grand beats. It’s also continuing a take on these characters that I just feel very little connection to and I very much felt those four hours. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 14, 2021

ZACK SNYDER’s JUSTICE LEAGUE is vastly superior to the mess that came out in 2017. It’s now a coherent movie. But it’s still a four hour movie about finding magic boxes. It’s … not for me, but I suspect Snyder fans will be happy. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 14, 2021