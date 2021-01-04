Go Pro Today

Zack Snyder ‘Has No Plan’ to Make More DC Movies After ‘Justice League’

“The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine,” Snyder said

| January 4, 2021 @ 5:04 PM
zack snyder justice league army of the dead zombie netflix dc movies

Getty Images

Zack Snyder currently has no plans to make more DC Movies after his “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” is released on HBO Max in March.

“Look, I never thought I’d be here doing this. I didn’t think I’d be finishing ‘Justice League,'” the director said in a new interview with Comic Book Debate. “The truth is, and it’s been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I’m working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine.”

He continued, “As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it’s well known that I planned on more movies — five movies or something — but I’m busy. I’ve got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it’s amazing, and I couldn’t be happier and I’m excited for them to see ‘Justice League’ so they can really drink the entire elixir of ‘Justice League.’ But would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here, so who knows?”

Also Read: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Spinoffs Aren't Part of DC Films' Future Multiverse Plans

Though Snyder was given around $70 million to recut “Justice League” for HBO Max, his latest comments align with a recent profile of DC Films president Walter Hamada, who said that the director of “Man of Steel” and “Batman v. Superman” isn’t part of the studio’s future plans to build a multiverse in its films.

The New York Times last month outlined Hamada’s vision for a DC Movies multiverse that can rival Marvel and provide new content for both theaters and HBO Max. The report clarified that characters who appeared in Snyder’s films — including Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck’s Batman — will continue in one universe, while others, like Robert Pattinson’s Batman, will live on Earth 2.

Related Content